Shaylee DeAnn Raymond, age 24, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, in Big Spring, Texas. She was born Wednesday, June 14, 1995, to Russell Raymond and Renee Chance Raymond in Odessa, Texas.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her father, Michael Dean Hollowell; daddy, Russell Raymond; mother, Renee Chance Raymond; son, Zayden Chance Raymond; daughter, Arianna Nicole Renee Raymond; the grandfather and grandmother that raised her, Donald and Barbara Bryant; sister, Ka'Shell Lynn Marie Raymond; brothers, Joshua Daniel Hollowell and Caleb Alan Hollowell; aunts, Tina and Misty Raymond, Darlene Poe, Angie Munoz, and Ester Garcia; uncles, John Daniel Hollowell, Michael Garcia, Ben and Richard Salgado, Henry Raymond, and Douglas Shane Petree; as well as numerous cousins and extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Russell Chance Raymond; and her uncles, Jerry Don Hollowell and Joe Angel Garcia.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel, and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on July 7, 2019