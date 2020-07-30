1/1
Sherill Ray Farmer
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherrill Ray Farmer, age 83, of Big Spring, Texas, died Monday, July 27, 2020, in Lubbock.  Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Friday, July 31, in the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.  
He was born Oct. 5, 1936, in Silver Valley, Texas. He married Betty (Jones Knight) Farmer on June 21, 1997 in Big Spring.   Farmer moved to Big Spring in 1955 and joined the police department, retiring in 1986 as a Captain. He then served as a county probation officer for 10 years, retiring in 1996 to play golf. He was a Shriner and a member of the local Masonic Lodge.  He completed a bachelor's degree from UT Permian Basin. 
His children include Shanna and Angelo Nasche, Cindy and Jim Bob Read, Don and Cindy Knight, a total of five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. 
Farmer was preceded in death by parents Vivian and Ray Farmer and younger siblings Burl, Eddie and Joyce.  
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children (GrandLodgeofTexas.org) or a favorite charity.  
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved