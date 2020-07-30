Sherrill Ray Farmer, age 83, of Big Spring, Texas, died Monday, July 27, 2020, in Lubbock. Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Friday, July 31, in the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.
He was born Oct. 5, 1936, in Silver Valley, Texas. He married Betty (Jones Knight) Farmer on June 21, 1997 in Big Spring. Farmer moved to Big Spring in 1955 and joined the police department, retiring in 1986 as a Captain. He then served as a county probation officer for 10 years, retiring in 1996 to play golf. He was a Shriner and a member of the local Masonic Lodge. He completed a bachelor's degree from UT Permian Basin.
His children include Shanna and Angelo Nasche, Cindy and Jim Bob Read, Don and Cindy Knight, a total of five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Farmer was preceded in death by parents Vivian and Ray Farmer and younger siblings Burl, Eddie and Joyce.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children (GrandLodgeofTexas.org
) or a favorite charity
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com