Shirley Ann McPhaul
1940 - 2020
Shirley Ann McPhaul, 80, of Colorado City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Colorado City. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring. She will lie in state from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring.
She was born Sept. 24, 1940, in Sulphur Springs, Texas to D. A. and Ella Mae Thurman, and married Donald Pat McPhaul May 2, 1959.
Shirley enjoyed gardening and playing cards and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Colorado City.
Survivors include two sons, Rick McPhaul and wife, Tracey of Big Lake, and Randy McPhaul of Ozona; one daughter, Julie Rogers and husband, Ronnie of Littlefield; eight grandchildren, Chase McPhaul, Calen McPhaul, Callie Goodloe, Zach McPhaul, Stephanie Valdez, Aaron McClure, Ryan Rogers and Reese Rogers; nine great-grandchildren, Raider McPhaul, Ramsey McPhaul, Kinley Goodloe, Oakland Goodloe, Madison McPhaul, Khloe Valdez, Ella Valdez, Tucker McClure and Blakely McClure; one brother, Jerry Thurman of Dallas; and a niece, Carol Jeter;
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Donnie Thurman.
The family suggests memorials to First Baptist Church, 301 Chestnut St., Colorado City, Texas 79512.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory in Big Spring. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
