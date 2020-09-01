Shirlie Faye Cobb (née Abney), 76, of Big Spring, Texas, passed away Saturday, Au. 29, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at the Coahoma Cemetery on Wednesday Sept. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Richard Lee officiating.
Shirlie Faye Abney was born Nov. 20, 1943, in New Boston, Texas, to David and Mary Elizabeth Abney. She married Ken Cobb on Dec. 14, 1963, in Big Spring, Texas. Shirlie owned and operated The Coahoma Beauty Center in Coahoma, Texas, for many years, prior to working for the Big Spring ISD Cafeteria for 10 years. She was a homemaker and raised six children. Shirlie was a member of Midway Baptist Church of Sand Springs, Texas. Her greatest delight in her later years was interacting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her Grandma.
Shirlie is survived by her six children: Shanna Roberts-Taylor and husband Scott of Coahoma; Ken Cobb, Jr. and wife Lisa of Big Spring; Lara Cobb Stubbs and husband Wesley of Clint; Melanie Glidwell and husband Shannon of Plano; Katie Lee and husband Richard of Wylie; and Michael Cobb and wife Amye of San Angelo. She is also survived by one sister: Daisy Sudduth of Lubbock, Texas; fifteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirlie was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; by her parents; her brother Horace Abney; two sisters; Esther Farley and Laverne Lockwood; and a son-in-law: Terry Roberts.
Pallbearers will be Lance Roberts, Corey Roberts, Bannon Lee, David Lee, Jacob Cobb, Luke Smith and Jace Cobb.
The family suggests memorials to Cal Farley Boy's Ranch at Cal Farley's, P.O. Box 1890, Amarillo, TX 79174-0001.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.