Silberio "Willie" Gutierrez, 85, of Big Spring died Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A rosary was held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Chapel with burial at Coahoma Cemetery.
Willie was born Oct. 31, 1934, in Coahoma to Manuela and Salome Gutierrez. He was a lifetime resident of Coahoma and a lifetime Catholic. Willie was a very talented man who could do anything. He had worked as a cowboy, farmer, and carpenter and had also worked for the Coahoma Independent School District. He loved camping, hunting, fishing and trapping.
Willie is survived by nine children: Patricia Bryant and her family of Coahoma, Sandy Elder and her husband Steve of Coahoma, Mary Holguin and her husband Manuel of Coahoma, Amalia Herrin and her husband Earl of Ingram, Silberio Gutierrez Jr. and his wife Heather of Midway, Willie Gutierrez and his wife Angie of Forsan, Martina Geraets of Ingram, Delia Pasley and her husband Jon of Kaufman, and Billy Gutierrez and his wife Tish of San Angelo; a number of grandchildren, a number of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; one brother: Fred Gutierrez of Coahoma; three sisters: Lupe Brito of Big Spring, Alicia Brito of Lovington, NM, and Josephine Uranga of Coahoma.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Josephina and one son: David Mark Gutierrez; two grandsons: Gilbert Puga and Mark Anthony Franco.
Pallbearers will be Scotty Bryant, Oscar Franco, Chris Franco, Steven Elder, Chris Geraets, Nate Geraets, Brody Gutierrez, and Mark Gutierrez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Arron Gutierrez, Jessie Hernandez, and Jaylyn Hernandez.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 25, 2020