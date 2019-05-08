Sixto De Jesus Lara, 86, of Big Spring died Saturday, May 4, 2019. Prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Chapel with Carlos Payen officiating. Burial will be at Mount Olive Memorial Park.

Sixto was born April 6, 1933, in Cieneguillas, Mexico to Leonicia Atilana Lara Mota and Catarino De Jesus. He was a resident of Big Spring for over 60 years. He married Petra De La Rosa on June 6, 1981, in Big Spring. He was a member of Birdwell Lane Church of Christ. He was a retired farmer but had also worked at cotton gins.

Sixto is survived by his wife, Petra Lara of Big Spring; seven daughters, Marina Rebecca Hernandez and husband, David of Big Spring, Marina De Jesus Alvarez (Juan), Lorena De Jesus Velazquez, Silvia Peregrino De Jesus, Elisa De Jesus Velazquez, Julia Sepeda De Jesus and Rosa Maria De Jesus Velazquez; three sons, Sixto De Jesus Velazquez, Ricardo De Jesus, and Javier De Jesus-Margarita De Jesus; 37 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Irma Peregrino De Jesus; three sisters and two brothers.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Ornelas, Orlando Montanez, Albert Franco and Joshua Basurto.

Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary