Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Coahoma
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Silver Valley Cemetery
Coleman, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanford Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanford Lee Griffin


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanford Lee Griffin Obituary
Stanford Lee Griffin, 83, of Coahoma, Texas, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Odessa Regional Medical Clinic. The family welcomes friends and family to a visitation on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Myers & Smith Funeral Home from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Funeral wervice will be Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Coahoma at 11 a.m., with Elwin Collom presiding. Graveside services will be held at Silver Valley Cemetery, Coleman, Texas at 4 p.m.
Stan was born on Jan. 2, 1936, to Eva and Frank Griffin. He graduated from Pyote HS in 1954. Stan married Freyda Woods in 1954 and had four children together. After Freyda's death, Stan remarried to Alma Fulton in 2010 to present. 
Stan lived in Coahoma, Texas since 1962 and was an active member of the community. He was a member of the Lion's club for many years, coached baseball and helped to build the current Coahoma baseball/softball fields. He read to students at Coahoma Elementary and was also quick to help a friend in need. After retiring from Cosden Oil Refinery, Stan met his Cosden buddies for coffee most Wednesdays. Stan was also a regular at the Coahoma High School Friday night football games, cheering on the BIG RED.
Stan is survived by his four children, Sherry Griffin, Jesse Griffin, Rhonda Griffin Brisbin, and Janna Griffin; his sister, Mary Helen Myers; his current wife, Alma Griffin; her two sons, Skeeter Fulton and Scott Fulton; and her three grandchildren. He has seven grandchildren, Kyle Wyatt, Laura Thomas, Chelsea Sheppard, Braden Griffin, Simone Fodo, Eliza Fodo, and Knox Fodo. Stan had nine great-grandchildren, Cooper, Caden and Colby Wyatt, Jaida, Jocelyn, Allison and Norah Sheppard, Hayden Stevens, and Hudson Thomas. 
Pallbearers will be Mike Shaw, Bruce Allen, Guy White, Tommy Parrish, George Wilson, R.L. Coats and John Ezell.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -