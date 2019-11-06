|
|
Stanford Lee Griffin, 83, of Coahoma, Texas, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Odessa Regional Medical Clinic. The family welcomes friends and family to a visitation on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Myers & Smith Funeral Home from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Funeral wervice will be Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Coahoma at 11 a.m., with Elwin Collom presiding. Graveside services will be held at Silver Valley Cemetery, Coleman, Texas at 4 p.m.
Stan was born on Jan. 2, 1936, to Eva and Frank Griffin. He graduated from Pyote HS in 1954. Stan married Freyda Woods in 1954 and had four children together. After Freyda's death, Stan remarried to Alma Fulton in 2010 to present.
Stan lived in Coahoma, Texas since 1962 and was an active member of the community. He was a member of the Lion's club for many years, coached baseball and helped to build the current Coahoma baseball/softball fields. He read to students at Coahoma Elementary and was also quick to help a friend in need. After retiring from Cosden Oil Refinery, Stan met his Cosden buddies for coffee most Wednesdays. Stan was also a regular at the Coahoma High School Friday night football games, cheering on the BIG RED.
Stan is survived by his four children, Sherry Griffin, Jesse Griffin, Rhonda Griffin Brisbin, and Janna Griffin; his sister, Mary Helen Myers; his current wife, Alma Griffin; her two sons, Skeeter Fulton and Scott Fulton; and her three grandchildren. He has seven grandchildren, Kyle Wyatt, Laura Thomas, Chelsea Sheppard, Braden Griffin, Simone Fodo, Eliza Fodo, and Knox Fodo. Stan had nine great-grandchildren, Cooper, Caden and Colby Wyatt, Jaida, Jocelyn, Allison and Norah Sheppard, Hayden Stevens, and Hudson Thomas.
Pallbearers will be Mike Shaw, Bruce Allen, Guy White, Tommy Parrish, George Wilson, R.L. Coats and John Ezell.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 6, 2019