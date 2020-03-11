|
|
Stanley "Bogie" Bogard, 93 of Big Spring went to his heavenly home Monday, March 9, 2020. He was the son of George and Mattie Bogard. Stanley grew up in Garden City on a ranch where he was a true cowboy riding, roping and sheep sheering. He and his beloved cousin, Truman Smith, loved to break horses. He graduated from Garden City High School where he was the quarterback for the Garden City Bearkats. He received a scholarship from Baylor University which he turned down to serve his country. He enlisted in the Navy immediately after high school where he served for two years during World War II. Upon release from the Navy, he managed a ranch in Alamogordo for a while but decided that was not for him. He then worked at Christensen Boot Shop where he learned the trade of shoe repair. He was told about an opening at the Big Spring Police Department working the dispatch. He started with dispatch and retired as the Chief of Police after serving Big Spring for over 30 years. Upon retirement from the police department, he opened Bogie's Boot and Shoe Repair where he worked for an additional 30 plus years. He also served his community on the 911 and Crime Stoppers Boards for over 25 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Mattie Bogard; his sisters, Bobbie Stafford and Jane Johnston; and his first wife, Jeanetta Christensen Bogard. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Emma Bogard; four children, Jeananne Gafford and husband, Ken, Trish Graham, Chris Bogard, and Michelle Worthy and husband, Roy; three grandchildren, Kelly Gafford, Tish Carpenter and husband, Greg and Jeb Worthy; four great-grandchildren, Casey Carpenter, Hailey Carpenter, Kenny Gafford and Jeanetta Gafford; and special friend, Tigger.
Stanley loved horses, riding and racing; he was an excellent carpenter; loved his annual fishing trip with friends and family; he loved to barbecue and was always up for a party, but above all he loved his wife and family.
We would like to express our appreciation to the wonderful nurses at the ICU at Scenic Mountain Medical Center. Also in lieu of flowers, donations to Happy Day Humane Society of Big Spring.
Pallbearers will be Harley Nicole Carpenter, Casey John Carpenter, Greg John Carpenter, Jerry Bennett Worthy, Kenny Scott Gafford, Jeanetta Brianne Gafford, and Kelly Stan Gafford. Honorary pallbearers will be Melinda Hernandez, Ken Gafford, Roy Worthy, Ben Lockhart, Carolyn McNeal, and Tish Leigh Carpenter.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday Wednesday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Myers & Smith Chapel with burial at Trinity Memorial Park.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 11, 2020