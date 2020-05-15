Stephen Dale Merrick, 60, passed away peacefully May 13, 2020, at home after a lengthy illness. No services are planned per his request. Interment will be at Coahoma Cemetery.
He is survived by his companion, Cheryl Justice; his mother, Geneva Merrick; his sister, Alana Merrick and Sheree Itz; his aunt, Donna Merrick; and various cousins. He is also survived by his acquired family, Armando and Amber Paredes, Jason and Heather Keesee; five amazing grandkids, Chloe, Shelby, Raiden, Landry and Jagger.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sammie Joe Merrick.
Steve had an enormous love of animals and he was a ham radio enthusiast. He had a profound impact on all our lives.
The family wishes to say a special thanks to Home Hospice and Ryan Williams for their excellent care.
Memorial donations can be made to Home Hospice, 111 E. 7th St., Big Spring, Texas 79720.
A peaceful death is the greatest gift life can give us.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 15 to May 16, 2020.