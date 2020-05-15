Stephen Dale Merrick
Stephen Dale Merrick, 60, passed away peacefully May 13, 2020, at home after a lengthy illness. No services are planned per his request. Interment will be at Coahoma Cemetery.
He is survived by his companion, Cheryl Justice; his mother, Geneva Merrick; his sister, Alana Merrick and Sheree Itz; his aunt, Donna Merrick; and various cousins. He is also survived by his acquired family, Armando and Amber Paredes, Jason and Heather Keesee; five amazing grandkids, Chloe, Shelby, Raiden, Landry and Jagger.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sammie Joe Merrick.
Steve had an enormous love of animals and he was a ham radio enthusiast. He had a profound impact on all our lives.
The family wishes to say a special thanks to Home Hospice and Ryan Williams for their excellent care.
Memorial donations can be made to Home Hospice, 111 E. 7th St., Big Spring, Texas 79720.
A peaceful death is the greatest gift life can give us.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
