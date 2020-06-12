Stephen Kendall "Ken" Sincleair
1942 - 2020
Stephen Kendall "Ken" Sincleair passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Temple, and returned home to his Father.  Family visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, at 7 p.m. at Taylor's Valley Baptist Church in Temple, and a memorial service will be held on Monday, June 15, at 2 p.m., also at Taylor's Valley Baptist Church. 
He was born on Nov. 22, 1942, to Roy Lincoln Sincleair and Dorcas Nell Worden Sincleair.  He was raised in Kerrville, Texas, where he met his life's love, Mary Margaret Baker.  After growing up together and becoming high school sweethearts, they married on July 27, 1963, and together enjoyed 56 years of marriage.  Ken graduated from the University of Texas and went on to work for the Veterans Administration Health Care system for many years.
Ken was a devoted father to his two sons and was instrumental in the lives of many young people through his work in Little League baseball and many other activities.  He was also a faithful Christian and served as a Deacon in the Baptist Church.  He was active in many church activities and had numerous close friends at First Baptist Church in Big Spring, Texas, and at Taylor's Valley Baptist Church in Temple.
Ken is survived by his wife, Mary Margaret; his son, Stuart, and his wife, Tara, and their two daughters Audrey and Hattie; and his son, Travis, and his wife, Julie, and their two daughters, Grace and Ella.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Taylor's Valley Baptist Church Building Fund.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home Temple, TX is in charge of arrangements.
Online guestbook at www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.

Published in Big Spring Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
07:00 PM
Taylor's Valley Baptist Church
JUN
15
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Taylor's Valley Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home
3110 Airport Road
Temple, TX 76504
(254) 899-8888
