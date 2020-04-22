|
|
Steven C. Cosby, age 59, of Odessa, Texas, passed from this life on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born in Portales, New Mexico on Oct. 21, 1959, to Buddie Ray Cosby and Patricia Ann Tidwell. He worked as a welder for Weatherford Welding Fabrication in Odessa for many years.
Steve was a hard working man. In his younger years, he was a state champion body builder and weight lifter and Mr. Teenage Texas. Steve loved motorcycles, especially Harley Davidson and his favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns.
Those left to cherish his love and memories are his father: Buddie Cosby and wife Amanda of Gainesville, FL; mother: Patricia Cosby of Atlantic Beach, FL; sister: Cynthia McDonald and husband Terence of Hollywood, FL; aunt: Jane Tidwell of Hollywood, FL; uncle: John Tidwell of Big Spring, TX; nieces and nephews: Kevin and wife-Jordan, Katherine and Brigid McDonald.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or JDRF for diabetes research.
No services have been scheduled at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 23, 2020