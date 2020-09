Sue Lane, 77, of San Antonio, formerly of Big Spring, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in a San Antonio hospital. Funeral services will 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with Clark Tatum, minister of 14th and Main Church of Christ, officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.She was born June 27, 1943, in McCamey, Texas, and married Kenneth Lane June 7, 1959, in Big Spring.Sue attended Big Spring Schools and was a homemaker. She enjoyed doing needle point and ceramics. She was a wonderful wife and mother and adored her grandchildren and was adored by all who knew her.Survivors her husband, Kenneth Lane of San Antonio; one son, Tony Lane and wife, Jenifer of Abilene; one daughter, Wendi Jenkins of San Antonio; four grandchildren, Carlee Montgomery and husband, Seth, Jolee Lane, Landon Jenkins and wife Brittany, and Tristen Jenkins; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Jenkins, Colt Jenkins and Collyn Jenkins; two sisters, Kay Wilson and Gayle Butts and husband, Howard; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Maxine Coleman; and a daughter-in-law, Kerri Lane.In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Lupus Foundation of America at www.lupus.org , The American Heart Association at www.heart.org or to a charity of choice Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com