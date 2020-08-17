Susan Barber, 69, of Coahoma was called home to be with the Lord on Aug. 13, 2020.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday at Myers & Smith Chapel. The family will be present from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday for visitation. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Memorial Park. Susan was a native to Big Spring, born on Feb. 27, 1951, to Homer Lee Williford, Sr. and Evelyn Frances Hutcheson Williford Redman. She was raised a "steer" and graduated from Big Spring High School in 1969, despite many challenges she completed high school and got her associates degree at Howard College in 1971. She married James Martin Barber in 1973. She relocated to Tyler, Texas, where she attended TJC and worked to get licensed as a Dental Hygienist. A field which she proudly worked for almost 30 years. They remained in Tyler until 1981, James's business brought them back to Odessa, Texas.
After only a year, James and her eldest daughter, Dalana, were taken in a tragic accident. During her recovery Susan relocated to Coahoma and later met and had a very long relationship with Jerry R. Mann. She remained in Coahoma until being called home with her Lord Jesus Christ. In Heaven she was greeted by her Mother, Father, Husband, Daughter Dalana Louise Roberts Barber, her brother Homer "Lee" Williford JR., and many friends and family that have passed before her. She is leaving behind four daughters, Teana Demeny of Big Spring, Tammy Lovett and husband Shane of Joshua, Texas, Brooke Grant and husband Ronnie of Sands Springs, Kala Mann of Coahoma, and one son Jerry R Mann II of Coahoma. Her grandchildren Lana Wuistinger, Tristan Gutierrez, BaiLee Larson and husband Brandon, Evalena Gutierrez, Landon Grant, Kyle Grant and Bentley Grant. Great grandchildren, Aiden and Tobias Wuistinger and Grant Larson.
