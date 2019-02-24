Susana "Susy" Diaz, 65, of Big Spring, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock. Vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.

Susana was born May 24, 1953, in Rio Verde, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Pilar Rangel Resendiz and Blas Resendiz. She married Geronimo Diaz on Dec. 27, 1979. She had been a resident of Big Spring since 1980 where she worked as a cook for almost 30 years. She loved playing La Loteria, taking care of her grandchildren, and cooking. She also loved taking road trips to visit family members across Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Susana is survived by her husband Geronimo Diaz of Big Spring; one son, Luis Diaz (Natalie) of Houston; two daughters, Ariella Yanez (Rocky) and Maria D. Rivera (Bobby), all of Big Spring; nine grandchildren, Jack, Arron, Adam, Adrian, Alexia, Aaliyah, Angel, Briana and Braelynn; two sisters and five brothers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Rivera, Rocky Yanez, Arron Yanez, Adam Yanez, Angel Rivera and Luis Melendez.

Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com Published in Big Spring Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary