Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Vigil
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Susana Diaz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susana "Susy" Diaz


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susana "Susy" Diaz Obituary
Susana "Susy" Diaz, 65, of Big Spring, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock. Vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.
Susana was born May 24, 1953, in Rio Verde, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Pilar Rangel Resendiz and Blas Resendiz. She married Geronimo Diaz on Dec. 27, 1979. She had been a resident of Big Spring since 1980 where she worked as a cook for almost 30 years. She loved playing La Loteria, taking care of her grandchildren, and cooking. She also loved taking road trips to visit family members across Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Susana is survived by her husband Geronimo Diaz of Big Spring; one son, Luis Diaz (Natalie) of Houston; two daughters, Ariella Yanez (Rocky) and Maria D. Rivera (Bobby), all of Big Spring; nine grandchildren, Jack, Arron, Adam, Adrian, Alexia, Aaliyah, Angel, Briana and Braelynn; two sisters and five brothers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Rivera, Rocky Yanez, Arron Yanez, Adam Yanez, Angel Rivera and Luis Melendez.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now