Sylvia June Henson, 88, of Big Spring, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in a local hospital. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with Mona Lu Tonn officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
Sylvia was born June 19, 1931, to O.G. and Johnnie Ray Bell McPherson. She married Billy Bob "Pete" Henson, Sr., April 16, 1955, in Monahans, Texas.
Sylvia graduated from Sul Ross University. She retired from Big Spring Independent School District after teaching second grade at Washington Elementary for 20 years. She is a member of The Order of the Eastern Star.
She was a member of Spring Tabernacle Church.
Survivors include three children, Billy Bob Henson, Jr. of San Angelo, Donna Marie McIntosh and husband, Wesley of Sand Springs, and Johnny Ray Henson and wife, Leslie of Goodyear, Arizona; niece, Sandra Wakefield and husband, Charles of Odessa; seven grandchildren, Amy Overton, Tabatha Wright, Stephanie McIntosh, Natalie Watt, Amanda Adkins, Kayla Apple and Tyler Henson; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Ray McPherson; one sister, Madalee McPherson; and her husband of 63 years, Billy Bob "Pete" Henson, Sr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 12, 2019