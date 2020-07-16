On July 14, 2020, Tarter Coleman, Sr. of Odessa, Texas, won his battle over life and received his healing in heaven.
Graveside Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Tarter Coleman, Sr. was born in Massey Lake, Texas (near Palestine, Texas) on Jan. 13, 1932. He graduated Dunbar High School and received his barbers license from Tyler Barber College.
Tarter was married to Erma Coleman, who preceded him in death, for 59 years.
He worked as a barber here in Odessa, Texas for 50 plus years. Tarter attended St. Matthew Baptist Church where he was a deacon. He was also a member and past president of the Ector Lion's Club, and a member of Texas Association of Tonsorial Artist. Tarter was a navy veteran that served in the Forgotten War (Korean War).
Tarter, Sr. is preceded in death by his wife, Erma Coleman; his parents, Willie and Elnora Coleman; two brothers, two sisters; and adopted daughter, Barbara Prince.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Johnny Williams (Tamara) of San Antonio, Texas; Sonya Wilson (Obie), Sophia Clifton, Joyce Bebout, and Tarter Coleman, Jr., all of Odessa, Texas. He has 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.