Funeral services for Tena Ellene Sawyer, 67, of Lamesa, will be Saturday, April 27, 2019, 2 p.m., at the Church of Christ of Lamesa with Mark Hackett officiating. Interment will follow at Dawson County Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home.

Tena passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Lamesa. She was born July 13, 1951, in Lamesa, Texas, to Darrell and Bonnie (Grayson) Zachary. She married Joseph Earl Sawyer on June 26,1970, in Lamesa. They were married for 33 years. She loved spending time with her four grandsons and attending their sporting events. She loved gardening and working in her yard. She was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ and the "55 and Alive" bible study group.

Tena is survived by her children, Chris Sawyer and wife, Cathy of Post, and Nocona Estes and husband, Scott of Dublin; grandchildren, Zachary Sawyer, Sawyer Denman, Jackson Denman, Peyton Sawyer, Brady Estes and Callie Estes; brothers, Thomas Zachary of Round Rock and Vic Zachary of Lubbock; aunt, Anna Gilliam and husband, Ervin of Lubbock; beloved dog, Dottie; and many lifelong, dear friends. Tena is preceded in death by her husband and parents.

