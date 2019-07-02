Terri Lee Buchanan, 71, of Borden County, Texas, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Borden County School auditorium in Gail, Texas.

The family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel in Big Spring, Texas.

From the time Terri was born in Denver, Colorado on July 30, 1947, until her death, she blessed those around her with her love, faith, and generosity. Terri married the love of her life, Bob Wayne Buchanan, on Feb. 16, 1966. As a young wife and mother, Terri traveled the world with Bob while he served in the U.S. Air Force. They settled in Borden County in 1984 where Terri served as a bookkeeper for Borden County ISD for 25 years. Terri was a member of First Baptist Church of Gail and worked for many years with the youth and younger children with many memorable moments in Children's Church.

Left to honor Terri and remember her love are her husband, Bob; four children, Charla Soto, Robert Buchanan (Gracie), David Buchanan (Brian), Richard Buchanan (Carissa); eleven grandchildren, Trey Soto (Paula), Christina Perez (Josh), Tony Soto (Kelsey), Teryn Thomasson (Blake), Patrick Buchanan, Erin Buchanan, Kate Buchanan, Ella Buchanan, Austin Buchanan, Allison Buchanan, Anslee Buchanan; seven great-grandchildren Brylee, Kynzlee, J.T. and Landree Perez, Lyric and Lucca Brainard, and Jett Thomasson; and numerous other much-loved relatives and friends .

Terri was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Edward Couture and Cleo Ione Couture; her son-in-law, Tomas Soto Jr.; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins who had special places in her heart.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Borden County EMS, c/o Mike Valentine, PO Box 342, Gail, TX 79738.

Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on July 2, 2019