Terry Dale Brown, 67, of Ackerly, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in Lubbock. A Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Ackerly Cemetery, in Ackerly, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the funeral home.
Terry was born Aug/ 13, 1952, in Big Spring, TX to Billy and Gracie Brown. He married Janette Nichols. She preceded him in death.
Terry was a good ole southern boy. He loved the "Stars and Bars" and was a Texan, through and through. His signature look was a sleeveless denim shirt and a (usually) bright colored welder's cap.
He was a proud member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, and collecting guns. He was also a member of the Cossacks Motorcycle Club, where he served as Sgt. at Arms.
Some of his favorite activities were donating bicycles to underprivileged children, as well as many other community service endeavors. He was a "Collector of Strays" (be they cats, dogs or people). He loved "Old Blue" (his '67 Chevy Impala), his Harley, Texas Roadhouse, and Patron Margaritas (with a kicker).
He was a salt of the earth guy, who would give you the shirt off his back, and will be dearly missed.
If you are planning on attending services, please come with your best "Terry Brown Story" to share.
Survivors include his daughter, D'Nae Reyna and husband, Cody, of Lubbock; son Billy Brown of Cedar Park; grandchildren Colten Acevedo, Ashlyn Acevedo, Lauren Reyna, Madison Reyna and Braedyn Reyna; and great-grandchildren, Zayne, Elliot and Paisely Acevedo; and numerous other friends and family.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate to CASA or the The Children's Home of Lubbock.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the funeral home.
Terry was born Aug/ 13, 1952, in Big Spring, TX to Billy and Gracie Brown. He married Janette Nichols. She preceded him in death.
Terry was a good ole southern boy. He loved the "Stars and Bars" and was a Texan, through and through. His signature look was a sleeveless denim shirt and a (usually) bright colored welder's cap.
He was a proud member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, and collecting guns. He was also a member of the Cossacks Motorcycle Club, where he served as Sgt. at Arms.
Some of his favorite activities were donating bicycles to underprivileged children, as well as many other community service endeavors. He was a "Collector of Strays" (be they cats, dogs or people). He loved "Old Blue" (his '67 Chevy Impala), his Harley, Texas Roadhouse, and Patron Margaritas (with a kicker).
He was a salt of the earth guy, who would give you the shirt off his back, and will be dearly missed.
If you are planning on attending services, please come with your best "Terry Brown Story" to share.
Survivors include his daughter, D'Nae Reyna and husband, Cody, of Lubbock; son Billy Brown of Cedar Park; grandchildren Colten Acevedo, Ashlyn Acevedo, Lauren Reyna, Madison Reyna and Braedyn Reyna; and great-grandchildren, Zayne, Elliot and Paisely Acevedo; and numerous other friends and family.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate to CASA or the The Children's Home of Lubbock.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.