Terry Mark Lesher
1963 - 2020
Terry Mark Lesher, 57, entered eternal rest on Aug. 17, 2020, at his home in Airway Heights Washington.
He was born in Colorado Springs Colo. on May 26, 1963. Terry graduated from Big Spring High School class of 81. He worked for the Big Spring Fire Department before enlisting in the military. Terry served in the United States Airforce from 1986 to 2007 and retired as a Staff Sergeant at Fairchild Airforce Base. His military career included a tour of duty in South Korea, serving in Kuwait Desert Shield/Dessert Storm, and assisted in rescue operations during Hurricane Katrina.
Terry is survived by his daughter, Janissa Lesher 23, of Airway Heights WA, his former wife Rachel Lidell, of Enumclaw WA; One sister: Sue Hernandez and husband Gilbert of Big Spring Texas; Two nieces: Whitney Marquez of Abilene, Texas, and Kaci Cheyenne Marquez of Midland Texas; two nieces, Jadah and Amiyah; two nephews, Jordan and Jerryd, all of Abilene; Two aunts: Donice Goodrick Stiers of Anderson IN; Merlene Trexler Jacobson of Palos Heights, IL; three uncles, Mark Lesher of Mount Pleasant, Texas.; Marvin Trexler of Findlay OH and Darrell Trexler of Indianapolis IN.
Family and friends knew Terry to have a quirky sense of humor and he was quite the jokester. He was a loving father and had a heart of gold. He was generous in all his giving. His hobbies included collecting baseball cards, sports memorabilia and comic books. He enjoyed spending time with his dog CoCo.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents Janice Goodrick Lesher and Clark Lesher.
His final resting place will be at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Donate by phone: 855.448.3997 support.woundedwarriorproject.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
