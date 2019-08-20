|
Mrs. Theresa Joan Lindsey (Granny), 89, of Big Spring, Texas, died on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Big Spring. Services for Mrs. Lindsey will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home with Reverend Mark Rawlins officiating. Internment will follow at Hillside Memorial Gardens. Services are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lindsey was born Dec. 2, 1929, in Little Rock, Arkansas to William Montgomery and Lottie (Pugh) Pritchard. She married Tommy Earl Lindsey on Dec. 21, 1948, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He preceded her in death May 7, 1971. Theresa was a cook, working for many different restaurants over the years, was a great mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma. Anyone that came to know her she loved.
She is survived by two sons, Robert Lindsey and wife, Joann, Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Michael Lindsey, Snyder, Texas; five grandchildren, Tracy Michelle Tedford, Abilene, Texas, Katrina Gonzales and husband, Jason, Big Spring, Texas, James Turnbo and Tina Anderson, Big Spring, Texas, Michael Lindsey and wife, April, Snyder, Texas, Eric Lindsey, Snyder, Texas; 11 great-grandchildren, Brittany, Chelci, Jessica and Kira Gonzales, Tony Solis, Brandon and Kriston Breth, Tyler Avery, Ariel and Emmerie Lindsey; six great-great-granchildren, Haiden Barber, Brooklyn and Rylan Wiseman, Ri'tianna Barrera, and Aadriel and Nova-lee Gonzales.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Pamela Faye Lindsey; son, William David Lindsey; four sisters, Mary Leeper, Daisy Bonds, Sue Hunter and Mimajean Pritchard; four brothers, Leonard Prichard, Russell Prichard, Doyle Pritchard and Jack Prithcard.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Aug. 20, 2019