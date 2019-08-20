Home

POWERED BY

Services
BELL-CYPERT-SEALE FUNERAL HOME - Snyder
3101 College Avenue
Snyder, TX 79549
(325) 573-5454
For more information about
Theresa Lindsey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BELL-CYPERT-SEALE FUNERAL HOME - Snyder
3101 College Avenue
Snyder, TX 79549
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
BELL-CYPERT-SEALE FUNERAL HOME - Snyder
3101 College Avenue
Snyder, TX 79549
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Lindsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Joan "Granny" Lindsey


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Joan "Granny" Lindsey Obituary
Mrs. Theresa Joan Lindsey (Granny), 89, of Big Spring, Texas, died on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Big Spring. Services for Mrs. Lindsey will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home with Reverend Mark Rawlins officiating. Internment will follow at Hillside Memorial Gardens. Services are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lindsey was born Dec. 2, 1929, in Little Rock, Arkansas to William Montgomery and Lottie (Pugh) Pritchard. She married Tommy Earl Lindsey on Dec. 21, 1948, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He preceded her in death May 7, 1971. Theresa was a cook, working for many different restaurants over the years, was a great mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma. Anyone that came to know her she loved.
She is survived by two sons, Robert Lindsey and wife, Joann, Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Michael Lindsey, Snyder, Texas; five grandchildren, Tracy Michelle Tedford, Abilene, Texas, Katrina Gonzales and husband, Jason, Big Spring, Texas, James Turnbo and Tina Anderson, Big Spring, Texas, Michael Lindsey and wife, April, Snyder, Texas, Eric Lindsey, Snyder, Texas; 11 great-grandchildren, Brittany, Chelci, Jessica and Kira Gonzales, Tony Solis, Brandon and Kriston Breth, Tyler Avery, Ariel and Emmerie Lindsey; six great-great-granchildren, Haiden Barber, Brooklyn and Rylan Wiseman, Ri'tianna Barrera, and Aadriel and Nova-lee Gonzales.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Pamela Faye Lindsey; son, William David Lindsey; four sisters, Mary Leeper, Daisy Bonds, Sue Hunter and Mimajean Pritchard; four brothers, Leonard Prichard, Russell Prichard, Doyle Pritchard and Jack Prithcard.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be posted at  www.bellcypertseale.com Bell-Cypert-Seale, 3101 College Ave., Snyder, TX, 79549, phone 325-573-5454, fax 325-573-6001, or email [email protected].
Published in Big Spring Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now