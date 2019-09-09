|
|
Thomas "Tom" Daily Jr. 84, of Big Spring died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Kenneth Womack and Rev. Scott Kirkland officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be at Trinity Memorial Park.
Tom was born July 8, 1935, in Purcell Oklahoma to Bertha Mae Dockery Daily and Thomas Jefferson Daily, Sr. He married Betty Kennedy on Aug. 18, 1956, in Big Spring. Tom first came to Big Spring in 1955 and then returned to Big Spring in 1977. Tom was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force. He served in Japan, Korea, and Thailand and retired in 1972 after 20 years of service. After the Air Force, he worked at the Post Office for 22 years. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He loved reading and bowling.
Tom is survived by his wife, Betty Daily of Big Spring; one son, Mark Daily and his wife, Melissa of Big Spring; two daughters, Rhonda Hughes of Bacliff, and Delores Daily of Big Spring; one sister, Mary Bounds of Chandler, Arizona; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by one son, Robert Daily; one granddaughter, Julie Ann Daily; and two sisters, Willie Hirter, and Betty Jo Kilgrease.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Sept. 9, 2019