White's Funeral Home - Weatherford
130 Houston Avenue
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 596-4811
Tiffany Long
Tiffany Ashley Long


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tiffany Ashley Long Obituary
Tiffany Ashley Long passed away Sunday, June 2nd, 2019, to be with her Lord and Savior.
Visitation for the Long family will be available to family and friends on Wednesday, June 5th from 1-2 p.m. at White's Funeral Home in Weatherford, Texas. The service celebrating Tiffany's life will be held at 2 p.m. following the visitation.
Tiffany was born on May 27, 1987, and raised by Rickie and Tamela Long. She had a beautiful heart filled with kindness, selflessness, and love. Despite her disabilities, Tiffany showed everyone she encountered what it meant to be loved unconditionally. In this difficult season, her family is constantly reminded of the hope they have in Jesus Christ. They find comfort that Tiffany is healed and currently singing and dancing with Jesus.
Tiffany is survived by her father, Rickie; her three brothers, Caleb and his wife, Caroline, Cameron and his wife, Amanda, and Caegan; her nephew, Harrison; along with her four grandparents, John and Jean Banks, and Donald and Shirley Long; and her aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in Big Spring Herald on June 6, 2019
