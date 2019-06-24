Timothy "Tater Tot" Childers, 58, of Coahoma died Thursday, June 20, 2019, in a Midland Hospital. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Midway Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Coahoma Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.

He was born in Big Spring to William Thomas and Melva Ernestine (Jumper) Childers on March 30, 1961. He was a fireman and paramedic in Big Spring for over 20 years. He was a member of Sand Springs Baptist Church.

Timothy is survived by his wife, Sheryl; son, Joshua Childers and wife, Jennifer, of The Colony; one step-daughter, Andi Schnieder; step-son, Chris Schneider and wife, Christina; five grandchildren, Nathan Jonathan, Zackry, Summer and Logan Schneider; and would have welcomed a grandson in October; his sister, Cheryl New of Big Spring; two brothers, Mike Childers and wife, Karen, of Allen, and Jeff Childers and wife, Stacey, of Big Spring; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, James Thomas Childers; and a brother-in-law, Roy New.

The family requests memorials to Benefit Account for Sheryl Tucker Childers at Western Bank, www.westernbank.com.

