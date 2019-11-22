|
Tom Cates, 51, of Forsan, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Myers & Smith Chapel.
Tom was born April 2, 1968, in San Laguna, California, to Bonnie Joyce Braswell Cates and Thomas Edwards Cates. He was a lifetime resident of Howard County. He was a truck driver for Basic Energy. He loved skiing, NASCAR, video games and fishing. He loved animals and most of all loved his children and going on outings with them.
Tom is survived by one daughter, Hannah Cates of Big Spring; and two sons, Joshua Cates of Forsan, and Koby Cates of Big Spring.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 21, 2019