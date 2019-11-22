Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Cates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Cates


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tom Cates Obituary
Tom Cates, 51, of Forsan, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Myers & Smith Chapel. 
Tom was born April 2, 1968, in San Laguna, California, to Bonnie Joyce Braswell Cates and Thomas Edwards Cates. He was a lifetime resident of Howard County. He was a truck driver for Basic Energy. He loved skiing, NASCAR, video games and fishing. He loved animals and most of all loved his children and going on outings with them.
Tom is survived by one daughter, Hannah Cates of Big Spring; and two sons, Joshua Cates of Forsan, and Koby Cates of Big Spring.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tom's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -