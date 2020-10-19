Tommy was born on April 24, 1948, in Big Spring, Texas to R.L. and Evelyn Newsom. Tommy grew up in Big Spring in the home of Tate and Pauline Russell and graduated from Big Spring High School in 1967. He attended Howard County Junior College from
1967 to 1969. On Dec. 20, 1969, he married Sherry Lynn Arbuckle. They welcomed a daughter, Natalie, in 1977 and continued to live in Big Spring, where they were members of the 11th and Birdwell Lane Church of Christ.
Tommy worked for Union Pacific for 23 years, retiring as a Conductor in 1996. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gold mining, but most of all he enjoyed being a Daddy. Natalie learned to hunt and fish from Tommy, and those times together were among the most cherished memories. The annual Easter trips to Lake Amistad were always a highlight to gather family and friends around the lake. Tommy's dry wit and sense of humor amused all. He will be missed.
Tommy was preceded in death by his daughter, Tommie Ann, his biological parents as well as the Russells and his brothers Jim, Bob, Kenneth Newsom; a sister Juanita Adams. Additionally, brothers-in- law Charles Hal Arbuckle, Bill Adams and R.V.Cobb. He is survived by his wife Sherry, of the home, daughter Natalie and her husband Mike Arcediano of League City, Texas, one brother Donald and his wife Kay Newsom of Amarillo and three sisters, Nancy and her husband Gus Phernetton of Big Spring, Pennie and her husband Clay Lamire of North Highland, CA and Marilyn and her husband Walter Grigg of Houston. Other survivors include a sister-in -law, Carol Kinsley of Austin and brother in-law, David S Arbuckle and his wife Shanyn of Granbury. Tommy also had a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23,2020, at Trinity Memorial Park Chapel.
The family would like to especially thank Grady and Candy Wilbanks and Rick and Susan Watkins, and many, many others, for being steadfast in their support and unwavering friends of the first degree, through Tommy's bout with Alzheimer's. Also, the Honorable Judges, the Howard County Bar Association and the District and County Court officers and staff for their awesome display of comradery and benevolence when it was needed the most.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.