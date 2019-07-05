Tonny Lise Franklin, 86, of Big Spring, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her residence. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Trinity Memorial Park Peace Chapel with Jim Alexander, officiating.

Tonny was born Dec. 27, 1932, in Gladsaxe, Denmark, to Anna Sofie Jorgensen Green and Peter Frederik Green. She first came to Big Spring in 1973 and then returned in 1990. She married Wesley Franklin on Dec. 30, 1980, in San Angelo. She had worked at the Base Exchange at Webb Air Force Base and K-Mart. She was a Lutheran.

She is survived by her husband, Wesley of Big Spring; three daughters, Maj-Britt Aust of Joliet, Illinois, Pia Green Bejer (Per) of Glumso, DK, and Debbie Burton (Gary) of Forsan, Texas; her grandchildren, Quinton Burton of Big Spring, Andy and Stephanie Burton of Odessa, Amanda and Vince Schneider of Yacolt, Washington, Evan and Kathryn Burton of Lake Tapps, Washington, Maria and Clay Manheim of Manhattan, Illinois, Sarah and Nando Izaguirre of Joliet, Illinois, Jakob and Kamilla Green, Nikolaji and Signe Green, Simone Green Jensen, all of Copenhagen, DK, Stig Bejer of Aalborg, DK and Kevin Bejer also of Aalborg; 10 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Jorgen Green and Elva Green both of Denmark; her in-laws, Jessie Smith of Goliad, and Betty Ann Jones of Refugio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister-in-law, Ethel Langley; her siblings, Johnna, Cleo, Greta, Birte and Ninna.

Pallbearers will be Quinton Burton, Andy Burton, Evan Burton, Tyler Burton, Kaleb Burton, and Keith Cheuvront.

Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on July 5, 2019