Tracy James Faulks, 73, of Big Spring died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Myers & Smith Chapel with Chaplain Tracy McElvaney officiating.
Tracy was born on Feb. 11, 1947, in San Angelo. He was a lifetime resident of Big Spring but spent a short time in Oregon. He was a Lutheran and affiliated with St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Tracy graduated from Big Spring High School in 1965. He was injured in 1965 and became blind.
He is survived by one sister: Ella Williamson and her husband Mel of Ackerly; one brother: Billy Ray Faulks and his wife Jeanna from Palestine; one brother-in-law: Lynn Barnett of Big Spring; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Juanita and Raymond Faulks; one sister: Connie Barnett; grandparents: Ben and Lillie Williams; and one niece: Janella Williamson.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com