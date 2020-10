Tracy James Faulks, 73, of Big Spring died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Myers & Smith Chapel with Chaplain Tracy McElvaney officiating.Tracy was born on Feb. 11, 1947, in San Angelo. He was a lifetime resident of Big Spring but spent a short time in Oregon. He was a Lutheran and affiliated with St. Paul Lutheran Church.Tracy graduated from Big Spring High School in 1965. He was injured in 1965 and became blind.He is survived by one sister: Ella Williamson and her husband Mel of Ackerly; one brother: Billy Ray Faulks and his wife Jeanna from Palestine; one brother-in-law: Lynn Barnett of Big Spring; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents: Juanita and Raymond Faulks; one sister: Connie Barnett; grandparents: Ben and Lillie Williams; and one niece: Janella Williamson.Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com