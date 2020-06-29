Tracy Lynn Sturgill 51, of Big Spring, Texas, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring. A Memorial gathering will be held at her home on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Tracy was born May 15, 1969, to Arthur and Marjorie Merworth Sturgill in Comanche, Texas. The family moved to Fort Worth when she was two years old, and then finally settled in Big Spring, Texas when she was eight years old. Tracy graduated from Big Spring High School in 1987. She earned her Associated of Arts Degree from Howard College in Marketing and Business. Tracy worked for the District Attorney's office, Cowboy's Construction, VA hospital and finally the State Hospital before poor health interfered with her work career. She was a stay home mom that became everyone's trusted babysitter known as Tia Tracy.
Tracy loved to grow flowers and plants and loved the country life which allowed her to enjoy her pet dogs and raise chickens. She often felt she was a hippie in another life because she loved the simple things in life. Tracy loved rock (especially AC/DC), oldies, blues and some country music. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan as well as honest and blunt to a fault. A loyal friend and loving mother. She was a great listener and sometimes gave advice you knew was right, didn't want to hear but was "given out of love, Darling."
Tracy's friends and family are left with many fond memories of her colorful stories, bright smile and beautiful laughter.
Tracy leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of five years, Adam Graves, her mother, Marjorie Merworth Sturgill, brother Jason Sturgill, two sons, Marcus Emory Sturgill, Matthew Erin Sturgill (Vanessa Garcia), the father of her children Marcus Armendariz aka Beef, 2-month-old grandson Omar, nicknamed Homer, two stepchildren, Alexis and Abraham Graves, all of Big Spring.
Her dear sister friends Yolanda Bryant, Jacquelyn Hardeman-Manley, Melissa and Pam Puga. Celeste and Vergile Jones, Lori and Vance Gaston, and especially Holly Walker. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father Arthur Sturgill.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Tracy was born May 15, 1969, to Arthur and Marjorie Merworth Sturgill in Comanche, Texas. The family moved to Fort Worth when she was two years old, and then finally settled in Big Spring, Texas when she was eight years old. Tracy graduated from Big Spring High School in 1987. She earned her Associated of Arts Degree from Howard College in Marketing and Business. Tracy worked for the District Attorney's office, Cowboy's Construction, VA hospital and finally the State Hospital before poor health interfered with her work career. She was a stay home mom that became everyone's trusted babysitter known as Tia Tracy.
Tracy loved to grow flowers and plants and loved the country life which allowed her to enjoy her pet dogs and raise chickens. She often felt she was a hippie in another life because she loved the simple things in life. Tracy loved rock (especially AC/DC), oldies, blues and some country music. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan as well as honest and blunt to a fault. A loyal friend and loving mother. She was a great listener and sometimes gave advice you knew was right, didn't want to hear but was "given out of love, Darling."
Tracy's friends and family are left with many fond memories of her colorful stories, bright smile and beautiful laughter.
Tracy leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of five years, Adam Graves, her mother, Marjorie Merworth Sturgill, brother Jason Sturgill, two sons, Marcus Emory Sturgill, Matthew Erin Sturgill (Vanessa Garcia), the father of her children Marcus Armendariz aka Beef, 2-month-old grandson Omar, nicknamed Homer, two stepchildren, Alexis and Abraham Graves, all of Big Spring.
Her dear sister friends Yolanda Bryant, Jacquelyn Hardeman-Manley, Melissa and Pam Puga. Celeste and Vergile Jones, Lori and Vance Gaston, and especially Holly Walker. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father Arthur Sturgill.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.