Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Travis D. Fryar


1936 - 2019
Travis D. Fryar Obituary
Travis D. Fryar, 83, of Midland, Texas, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Midland.  
He was born on Aug. 21, 1936, in Howard County, Texas, to R.V. and Claudie Fryar.
Travis worked for TXU for 40 years and was also a farmer and rancher.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Orvita DeLeon.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Fryar; children, Debra Calobreves and husband Bill of Kerrville, Texas, Kathleen Epley and husband, J. of Big Spring, Texas, Terry Don Fryar and wife, Karon, of Big Spring, Texas, Shelley Roten, of Lubbock, Texas; brothers, James Fryar and wife, Bo of Big Spring, Texas, Melvin Fryar and wife, Bobbie, of Brownwood, Texas; as well as 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. 
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 3 p.m., in the Rosewood Chapel at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring, Texas.  
Family will receive guests for a visitation on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
