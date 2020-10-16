With heartbreaking sorrow, we announce that Tyler Clay Nalley, age 23, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend went to his home in heaven unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct 10, 2020.
The light in our lives is dimmer now that he is no longer among us but heaven is brighter than ever after receiving his shining soul.
Tyler was born to John Edward Nalley and Dustie Dawn Dow on April 15, 1997 in Big Spring, TX. He lived all his life in Big Spring before moving to San Antonio.
Those who knew Tyler would all agree that he was definitely a free spirit whose joy in life was to make people laugh. He was always the life of the party and would put a smile on everyone's face when he was around. His style was unique and solely his own. Tyler was truly one of a kind.
Tyler enjoyed skateboarding, raving, dubstep music, riding his motorcycle, playing on his Xbox or Switch and spending time with his friends and family.
Tyler is survived by his mother Dustie Nalley, his father John Nalley, his stepmother Manuela Nalley, his beloved sister Bristol Nalley, his grandpa John Nalley, his grandma Belle Schooler, his grandpa Bruce Schooler, his great-grandparents Herbert and Mary Sue McPherson and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Tyler will be greatly missed but he will never be forgotten. Our love for him will never fade. This is not goodbye, it's see you later. Until we meet again in heaven…..FLY HIGH TYLER!!!
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Moore, Christian Nalley, Camryn Nalley, Robert Barlow, Zackery Norman, Ryan Norman.
Funeral arrangements have been made with Myers and Smith Funeral Home in Big Spring, Texas. Viewing for family will be on Friday, Oct 16 from 9 a.m. to 11a.m. followed by open viewing for friends and family from 11a.m. To 9 p.m. Services will be on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. Tyler will be laid to rest at Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring, Texas.
Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com