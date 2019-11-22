|
Vada B. Clark Ryerson Witkowski, 89, passed away Nov. 16, 2019, peacefully in her sleep after a tough battle with cancer. Graveside services will be Thursday, Nov., 21, 2019, at the Coahoma Cemetery.
Vada was raised in Garden City, Texas, by her parents, Thrawl McCoy Clark and Eugenia McMaster Clark. Vada learned "musical sounds", as she put it, playing an old pedal organ at Grandma Clark's house. She also practiced piano at Mattie Martin's house, who was a school teacher, and the Baptist minister at the Garden City Baptist Church allowed her to practice piano too, where she was baptized as a little girl. She met and married Charles Ryerson in Garden City, who was in the Air Force, and later moved to Big Spring, Texas. Several years later, she met and married Raymond Witkowski.
Vada played piano at the Big Spring Salvation Army for over 40 years, where she was a member for most of her life. Vada's career as a nurse was a dream come true even though she got a late start. She worked at the Big Spring State Hospital, Cowper Clinic Hospital, and a nursing home before early retirement.
Vada's love for the Lord and piano playing were the joys of her life. She could not pass up a piano without wanting to play it. She also played the accordion. Music was a big part of Vada's life and said it was soothing to her soul. She loved preparing holiday meals for her family even in her 80s. Vada's sense of humor will be missed as well as her piano playing.
Vada is survived by five sons, Charles E. Ryerson of Big Spring, Texas, George Ryerson and William Ryerson of Phoenix, Arizona , Richard McKinney and wife, Patricia of Buda, Texas, and Lawrence Witkowski and wife, Angela of Big Spring, Texas; two daughters, Arvella Roe and husband, Aaron of Midland, Texas, and Evelyn Redd and husband, Jack of Big Spring, Texas; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Witkowski; her parents; a son, Buddy Ryerson; two brothers, LeRoy Clark and Arvie Clark; and a sister, Dixie Lee Bond.
Vada had requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Big Spring Salvation Army, 811 W 5th St., Big Spring, Texas 79720, or at https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ where she felt all members were her family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley- Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at https://www.npwelch.com/
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 20, 2019