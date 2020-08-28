1/1
Valerie Teresa Hernandez
1973 - 2020
Valerie Teresa Hernandez, 47, went to be with Jesus after an extremely blessed and truly grateful life Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Visitation and viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Myers and Smith. Vigil services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Family Faith Center with Tris Clemons officiating.
Valerie was born July 11, 1973, in Big Spring, Texas, to Heriberto Sarinana and Adalinda Sosa Sarinana. She worked at Pizza Inn for 14 plus years and was a cherished and dedicated employee. She was also employed part time at Settles Hotel for several years.
She loved going to the lake and listening and dancing to music. She was a hardcore Dallas Cowboy fan. She was a steer mascot in high school. She was one of the best waitresses in town and loved to give her all to everyone who came into Pizza Inn. She was a loving and doting grandma and loved her family immensely.
She is survived by her husband: Reynaldo "Rey J" Hernandez of Big Spring; one son: Damian Perez and his wife Jacquelyn of Lubbock; two daughters: Emily Digby and her husband Kaleb of Big Spring, and Elisa Hernandez of Big Spring; two sisters: Rachel Copeland and her husband Mike of Big Spring, Suzanne Salgado and her husband Mando of Big Spring, and one brother: Robert (Bobby) Barragan of Lubbock; her dad: Herb Sarinana of Big Spring; and three grandchildren: Keanu Digby, Nova Digby, and Penelope Olympia Perez; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mom Adalinda (Linda) Sosa Sarinana; her father-in-law: Reynaldo Hernandez, Sr.; her grandmother: Lupe O. Sosa; one uncle: Manuel Sosa Jr.; and one aunt: Aggie Sosa Padilla.
Arrangements are by Myers and Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.

Published in Big Spring Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
