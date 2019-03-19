Vallene Cain, 76, of Stanton, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, in a Midland hospital. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Stanton with Rev. David Harp, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday at Gilbreath Funeral Home.

She was born July 24, 1942 in Levelland, Texas, the tenth child of D.P. and Annie Wilkerson. Vallene married Herman "Butch" Cain Aug. 1, 1990, in Monahans, Texas.

Vallene worked as a cosmetology instructor for Big Spring ISD for many years and had worked at Cap Rock Electric for 10 years. She was a proud cancer survivor.

Survivors include her husband, Butch Cain of Stanton; three children, Jay Turney and wife, Amy of Phoenix, AZ, Wayne Cain, and Brian Cain and wife, Brandi all of Midland; three grandchildren, Blake Cain and Brady Cain both of Midland and Jason Turney of Phoenix, AZ; one great-grandchild, Lincoln Cain of Midland; one sister, Lavada Thornton of Dumas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and five sisters.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the .

Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 19, 2019