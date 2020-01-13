|
Velda Bristow Hamilton, 77, of Schertz, formerly of Big Spring, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Myers & Smith Chapel with John Gustin officiating. Burial will be at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Velda was born May 4, 1942, in Big Spring to Odell and Roy Bates, Jr. She lived most of her life in Big Spring. She married Calvin "Rusty" Hamilton on Aug. 3, 2002. He preceded her in death on Feb. 16, 2012. Later that year she moved to Schertz, Texas. Velda was a homemaker but worked most of her life as a church secretary at Hillcrest Baptist Church of Big Spring, First Baptist of Coahoma, and several other churches. She loved painting, especially landscapes and old houses.
Velda is survived by one daughter: Lorri Martin and her husband Alan of Wiesbaden, Germany; two sons: Burke Bristow and his wife Kimberly of San Antonio and Brandon Bristow and his wife Clarie of Schertz; eight grandchildren: Justin Bristow and his wife Sarah, Chance Martin, Cameron Martin, Britta Martin, Megan Bagley, Ryan Bristow and his wife Nicole, Kylie Bristow and Caleb Bristow; five great grandchildren: Logan Sanchez and Breylon Sanchez, Sawyer Bristow, Madelyn Bagley and Victoria Bagley.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother D. R. Bates.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Jan. 10, 2020