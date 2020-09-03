1/1
Velma Rena Reid
Velma Rena Reid, 97, of Coahoma, Texas went to be with the Lord on Sept. 1, 2020.  The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.   A funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Coahoma Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Coahoma Cemetery.  It is said that Velma was a vibrant woman who loved caring for her children.
Velma is survived by her three sons, Randall Reid and wife Leota, Travis Reid and wife Janie, and Donnie Reid; her brother Charles Ray Jr. "Johnnie"; her seven grandchildren, Debbie Waltrip and husband Jerry, Teresa Kilpatrick and husband Craig, Leisa Maines and husband Ronnie, Jody Reid and wife Tessa, Stephanie Reid, Lance Reid, Dana Reid; her 16 great grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents Charlie Monroe Reid and Johnnie Deanie Ray; her husband of 64 years, Hiram Clay Reid; and great great grandbaby Mark Fort Jr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.  Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com 

Published in Big Spring Herald from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Coahoma Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
