Verlinda Phillips, 64, of Big Spring, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at her residence. The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Myers & Smith Chapel with Randy Cotton, officiating. Burial will be at Westbrook Cemetery.

Verlinda was born Nov. 5, 1954, in Big Spring, Texas, to Jeanette Charlene Hewett McKee and Raymond Lewis McKee. She was a lifetime resident of Big Spring. She had worked at Malone-Hogan Clinic, Security State Bank and Neefe Optical. Verlinda married Stanley Phillips on July 13, 1995. She was the co-owner and office manager for Custom Auto Transport. She loved horses and traveling. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Verlinda is survived by her husband, Stanley Phillips of Big Spring; two daughters, Theresa Fernandez (Joey) of Tyler, and Kellie Tubb (Todd) of Big Spring; one son, Steve Phillips (Maria) of Dallas; her mother and second dad, Jeanette and Butch Floyd of Sterling City; four sisters, Rhonda Hayes and Brenda Canady, both of Big Spring, Terra Lawrence (James) of Tyler, and Marla Arizola (Feli) of Sterling City; two brothers, Rance McKee (Cindy) of Belton, and Preston McKee (Gloria) of Hobbs, New Mexico; four grandchildren, Zachary Fernandez and Ryann Fernandez, both of Tyler, Hayden Tubb of Big Spring, Alex Moore of Dallas, and Talbot Moore of Big Spring; five great-grandchildren; a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Verlinda is also survived by her special niece and caregiver, Amy Jackson.

Verlinda was preceded in death by her father Raymond McKee; one daughter, Teresa Darden; a brother-in-law, Robert Hayes; and a nephew, Bryan McKee.

Pallbearers will be Hayden Tubb, Zachary Fernandez, Joey Jackson, Todd Tubb, Ty Lawrence, Joshua Silva and Scott MacKenzie.

The family suggests memorials to Hospice of West Texas, 1900 S. Gregg Street, Suite C, Big Spring, TX 79720; Gifts of Hope, 2006 W. Tennessee Ave, Midland, TX 79701, or East Texas Down Syndrome, PO Box 6604, Longview, TX 75608.

Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on July 17, 2019