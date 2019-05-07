Vernell McKinney 58, of Abilene, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Sweetwater. Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Quincy Randall officiating. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A family visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Vernell was born May 5, 1960, in Lubbock, Texas, to the late Max and Roxie (Rivers) McKinney. Vernell loved to minister the word of God. He pastored Shiloh House of Praise in Big Spring, Texas, and also was a member of Shiloh Baptist in Abilene. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed life to the fullest.

Surviving Vernell are wife, Willie Mae McKinney of Dallas, Texas,; daughter, Roshanda Bethany and Patron Bates of Lubbock, Texas; two step daughters Whitney Lewis of Big Spring, Texas, Carmen Davis of San Antonio, Texas; three brothers Lonnie McKinney of Sweetwater, Texas, Vernon McKinney of Lubbock, Texas, David McKinney of Sweetwater, Texas; three sisters, Kay Reed of Abilene, Texas, Janice McKinney of Big Spring, Texas, and Linda McKinney of Sweetwater, Texas; grandchildren Tyerrah Hargers and Jaterrian Hargers of Lubbock, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Natarrah Hargers; and his parents. Pallbearers will be Ceddrick Reed, Corell McKinney, Travis Black, Willie Robinson, Kayla McKinney and Vernon McKinney. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Reed, Jr. and Keena Hubbard. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on May 7, 2019