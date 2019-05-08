Vernon Lee Cox, 87, of Stanton, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Evergreen Cemetery with Corky Blocker and Kendal Tomlinson officiating.

The family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Gilbreath Funeral Home.

Vernon was born May 6, 1932, in Martin County to Pearl and Troy Cox. He married Willie "Aneta" Cox on June 29, 1957. Vernon Cox worked for White Motor Company as a mechanic for many years, where he later retired. He loved to be outdoors especially on his front porch in the swing. He loved to spend time with his family. He loved to barbecue and watch the grandbabies play. He enjoyed singing "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" at Christmas with all the grandbabies. Whenever asked what he wanted to do or how he wanted spend a birthday, he just wanted family to be near and spend it with him.

Vernon is survived by his sons, Vernon Lawrence Cox of Martin County, and Billy Don Cox and wife, Stephanie Cox of Stanton; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Roy Cox and wife, Carolyn of Midland, and Nina Faye Thompson of Palestine; and many nieces and nephews, as well.

Vernon was preceded in death by his loving wife, Aneta Overby Cox; his only daughter, Vickie Ann Klein; a brother, Norman Cox; his mother, Pearl Cox; his father, Troy Cox; and two great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their gratitude to family, friends, and hospice for all their help and understanding over the last couple of years.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home.