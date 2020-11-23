Vernon Monroe Gamble, 84, of Big Spring, Texas, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Viewing and visitation will be on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Myers & Smith Chapel with Pastor Scott Kirkland officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.
Vernon was born on Oct. 24, 1936, in Colorado City, Texas, to William and Mary Gamble. He was a self-employed carpenter and also worked at Malone and Hogan Clinic for many years. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
He is survived by two daughters: Verna Toscano and her husband Guido of Arlington,Texas, and Larenda Larson and her husband David of Big Spring, Texas; and one daughter-in-love: Nola Gamble of Coahoma, TX; 7 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donate in love to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund or Trinity Baptist Church Missions Fund at 1701 E. FM 700 and Birdwell Lane, Big Spring, Texas, 79720.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife: Margaret Ann Gamble; one son: Clay Alan Gamble; and the mother of his children: Janis Neighbors.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com