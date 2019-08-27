|
Vicente Rodriguez Solis, 88, longtime Big Spring resident, left to be with our Lord Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in a Lubbock Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Mt. Olive Memorial Park chapel.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel.
Vicente was born Jan. 22, 1931, in Karnes City, Texas, to Tomas and Sophia Rodriguez Solis. He married Maria Del Carmen Davila Jan. 16, 1960, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico.
He was a machine operator for 35 years at Big Spring Compress, which later became Trinity Company. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Vicente loved working in his yard, visiting with family and friends, working on his old 59 Chevy pickup, watching baseball, listening to music, and was happiest when his kids and grandkids were visiting.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Maria del C. Solis of Big Spring; five sons, Martin Solis and wife, Mary Lou of San Antonio, Abel Solis, Vicente Solis, Jr., Arnold Solis, and Stan Solis, all of Big Spring; two daughters, Rafaela Solis and husband, Pedro Acosta, of Big Spring, and Martina Kennedy and husband, Charles, of Kerrville; 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one daughter, Graciela Solis.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Gabriel Solis, Martin Solis Jr., Antonio Solis, Abel Solis Jr., Pedro Acosta IV, Jacob Acosta, Vicente Solis III, and Aaron Solis.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Aug. 27, 2019