My Heavy Heart. I wanted to share with you that Aug. 31 at about 5:45, our beloved sister, mother and friend to so may of you went home to be with her Heavenly Father. She began by having a catastrophic, stroke-like episode at about 3 p.m. and died in a hospital in Oklahoma City at about 5:45 p.m.
We loved her so much and we know that so many of you loved her as well – and we will all miss her. She is no longer in pain from the cancer she so valiantly fought on her terms.
Vicki grew up in Big Spring, Texas. She served and volunteered for many Big Spring and Howard County organizations. She was a co-founder of Dahmer's Antique Store on Main Street in Big Spring. She enjoyed antiques, yard sales, art, and helping with good causes. Vicki was a very compassionate person and a great friend to so many in the Big Spring area. Though Vicki never had children of her own, she helped the love of her life, Tony, in raising his children.
Vicki and Tony were married for 30 years before she lost him in 2003. Tony and Vicki were preceded in death by their son, Mark in 2000. Vicki was born Patricia Lynn LaBarre and was adopted by Dorothy and James Salmon of Big Spring. Later in life she found her biological siblings, Aloma (LaBarre) Anderson, Lanny LaBarre, and Curtis LaBarre and moved to Oklahoma to be closer to them. She was preceded in death by both her biological and adoptive parents. She leaves behind her biological sister and brothers, and her son Matthew Dahmer and Cory Bishop of Big Spring; her grandsons Justin Dahmer, Nick Dahmer and granddaughter Amy Dahmer, her daughter-in-law, Tonya Dahmer and great grandsons, Anthony and Hunter. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.