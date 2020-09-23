Virginia Blair Pherigo, 78, of Big Spring passed away on Sept. 21, 2020. She will lie in state Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Spring Creek Fellowship. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Virginia was a born in Norfolk, Virginia on Oct. 31, 1941. She was a shift leader at the Big Spring State Hospital and was affiliated with the Spring Creek Fellowship Center.
Virginia is survived by her loving husband Steven Dale Pherigo; her daughter Laura Anne Fusilier; her son Christopher Lee Fuqua and Rhonda; her daughter in law Laura Strickland and husband Ernie; her step daughter Fara Pherigo; her brother Darlee Skinner and wife Cynthia; her grandchildren Ross Berry, Kimmy Teeters, Kaela Worley, Robert Strickland, Gia Ortega; her step grandchildren, and Luke and Leia Bosworth; 8 great grandchildren, one who arrived the day before her passing, Edward Theordore Berry; and her nephews Brian and David Skinner.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents Obed Edward Skinner and Lucy Blair Faison; her brother Gene Skinner; and her son Edward Obed Berry.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com