1/1
Virginia Blair Pherigo
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Blair Pherigo, 78, of Big Spring passed away on Sept. 21, 2020. She will lie in state Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Spring Creek Fellowship. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Virginia was a born in Norfolk, Virginia on Oct. 31, 1941. She was a shift leader at the Big Spring State Hospital and was affiliated with the Spring Creek Fellowship Center.
Virginia is survived by her loving husband Steven Dale Pherigo; her daughter Laura Anne Fusilier; her son Christopher Lee Fuqua and Rhonda; her daughter in law Laura Strickland and husband Ernie; her step daughter Fara Pherigo; her brother Darlee Skinner and wife Cynthia; her grandchildren Ross Berry, Kimmy Teeters, Kaela Worley, Robert Strickland, Gia Ortega; her step grandchildren, and Luke and Leia Bosworth; 8 great grandchildren, one who arrived the day before her passing, Edward Theordore Berry; and her nephews Brian and David Skinner.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents Obed Edward Skinner and Lucy Blair Faison; her brother Gene Skinner; and her son Edward Obed Berry.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved