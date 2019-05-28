W.H. "Henry" Burton, 91, Colorado City, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 23, 2019, after a brief stay at the Mitchell County Hospital.

Henry was born on March 7, 1928, to the late Claude and Viva Windsor Burton, in DeKalb, Texas.

He was a man who believed in hard work, and he loved to work with his hands. He spent 32 years working for TxDOT as a maintenance foreman. After retiring, he enjoyed his time doing carpentry. Above all else in life, Henry was a family man. He taught his children to love God as a member of Calvary Baptist Church for many years, and he taught them many valuable life lessons. In his spare time, Henry enjoyed going to family reunions, family gatherings, and camping, but only because his family wanted to go camping.

Henry is survived by his wife, Doris Burton, of Colorado City; a son, Gary Burton and wife, Debbie, of Forsan; and his grandchildren, Quintan Burton of Big Spring, Andy Burton and wife, Stephanie, of Odessa, Amanda Schneider and husband, Vince, of Yacolt Washington, and Evan Burton and wife, Kathryn, of Lake Tapps, Washington; as well as seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Howard Burton; and two sisters, V.C. Nance, and Martha Holman.

A funeral for Henry will be held at Calvary Baptist Church of Colorado City on Monday, May 27, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Paul Smith officiating; burial will follow in the Colorado City Cemetery. The family will be present for a visitation on Sunday, May 26 from 5-7p.m. at Kiker Seale Funeral Home.

Those wishing may pay online condolences by visiting www.kikerseale.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary