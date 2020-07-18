1/
Walter G Parks
1924 - 2020
Walter G. Parks, 95, died July 2, 2020, at Springs Ranch Memory Care and Independent Living Community in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was a previous resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
He was born Oct. 1, 1924, to George and Helen (Purinton) Parks in Hebron, Connecticut.
Walter graduated from high school in Connecticut during the height of World War II. Upon graduation, he immediately volunteered to be a Bombardier in the Army Air Corp. During his training, Walter met the love of his life, Mary Abernathy, in Big Springs, Texas where they were married.
After World War II ended, Walter and Mary relocated back to Connecticut where Walter completed his BA in Civil Engineering at the University of Connecticut. During college, Walter and Mary began their family and ended up having five sons: Thomas, Jerome, Richard, Robert, and James.
During his career, Walter worked on many large projects, including the New Jersey Turnpike, multiple Atlas Missile sites, and many water projects for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Walter is preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his sons, Thomas, Richard, and Robert; his daughters-in-law, Vicki (Robert's wife) and Gayle (Richard's wife); his brothers, Robert and Donald; and his sister, Connie.
Walter's surviving family includes his sons, Jerome and James; daughters-in-law, Mary (Thomas' wife) and Camille (Jerome's wife); and his brother, Roger. He also has seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in Walter's memory may be made to Del Norte Baptist Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services, tsfs.co

Published in Big Spring Herald on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Springs Funeral Services
3115 East Platte Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
(719) 328-1793
