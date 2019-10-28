|
Walter Henry Halfmann, 95, of St. Lawrence, went to join his Lord and Savior Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his residence. There will be a viewing Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Rosary services will be at 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery.
He was born Jan. 14, 1924, in Rowena, Texas, to Adolph and Lena Halfmann, and married Mary Ann Haechten, April 6, 1948, in Rowena, Texas. She preceded him in death Sept. 3, 2017.
Walter came to St. Lawrence in 1951 from Rowena and farmed and worked in cotton gins. His family was a pioneer family in the St. Lawrence farming community and helped to establish the Catholic church. He was very proud to be the oldest member of the original St. Lawrence community. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed working on his tractor and farm equipment, along with fishing, playing dominoes and playing cards. Walter also enjoyed playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church, the Gun Club, and the Men's Society. Walter also served in the United States Army during World War II.
Survivors include two sons, Wayne Halfmann and wife, Martha, of Garden City, and Bobby Halfmann and wife, Virginia, of Burnet; and a daughter, Judy McDaniel of Sterling City; eight grandchildren, Tina Winkler and husband, Jason, Erik Halfmann and wife, Jessica, Travis Halfmann and wife, Lori, Christy Jurney and husband, Kyle, Bryan McDaniel and wife, Amanda, Brandon McDaniel and wife, Krystal, Bradley McDaniel and wife, Jennifer, and Brett McDaniel (deceased) and wife, Leah. Survivors also include 19 great-grandchildren, Justin Winkler, Ethan Halfmann, Cody Halfmann, Hunter Halfmann, Owen Halfmann, Hallie Halfmann, Weston Halfmann; Logan Halfmann, Caleb Halfmann, Jenna Jurney, Ryan Jurney, Abigail McDaniel, Sarah McDaniel, Lauren McDaniel, Katie McDaniel, Marie McDaniel, Natalie McDaniel, Brooke McDaniel, and Bowen McDaniel; two sisters, Grace Phelps, and Clara Ann Cline; and brothers-in-law, Bob Connor, and Allan James Haechten; and sisters-in law, Frieda Halfmann, and Nancy Haechten.
In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Ross, Victor, Harvey and Ralph; sister, Jean Connor; and a grandson, Brett McDaniel.
Pallbearers will be Travis Halfmann, Kyle Jurney, Erik Halfmann, Jason Winkler, Bryan McDaniel, Brandon McDaniel, Bradley McDaniel. Honorary pallbearer will be Brett McDaniel.
The family wants to give special thanks to Joan Killen-Rios, his part-time caretaker.
The family suggests memorials to the St Lawrence Cemetery fund or to the at https://act.alz.org/donate.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019