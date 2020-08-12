Wanda Ann Evans born Feb. 20,1954, to Patsy McNew and James Evans in Richmond, CA and passed away Aug. 6 2020.
Soon after my grandma and mom relocated to Big Spring, Texas. On Feb. 10,1980, she married the love of her life Jim Tubbs in Big Spring. In her early days she had her own beauty salon and cut hair for years. During that time, she made many friends. She had three children with our dad, Stephanie, James and Kimberly. She has two sisters Beverly Smithie and Debra Myrick and one brother William McNew. She has numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Even though my mom was a very blunt spoken woman and never held back, she always loved with all her heart. No matter if she were mad at you or disappointed in you, she would give you the shirt off her back even if it were her last one, she owned. It wasn't until her early 60's that she first got sick and ended up going into a nursing home. Even when she had so much pain and trouble breathing, she would still make sure her kids and husband were still happy and healthy from afar.
She has two children James Tubbs and Kimberly Tubbs and three grandchildren Memzy Tubbs, Mason Tubbs and Brianna Dolloff. She loved her grandchildren very much and would have little gifts for each of them at every visit to the nursing home. Even though I only had 15 minutes with her the last time I got to be with her I know she knew it was me. Her eyes lit up with joy and happiness again and I will take that with me every day. My momma was my rock and I am completely lost without her, but I know she will be shining down on all of us every day. Momma please give all our peeps a huge hug and kiss for us and tell them it is party time for ya'll! We love ya'll to the moon and back.
She is preceded in death by both parents Patsy McNew and William Mcnew, her husband Jim Tubbs and her daughter Stephanie Merryfield.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Salvation Army Chapel.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com