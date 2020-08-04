Wanda Louise Allen (nee Simpson), age 90, of Waco, Texas, formally of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born March 9, 1930, to the late Joseph McAlister and Elsie Myrtle Simpson in Mt. Ida, AR. Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. J. Glenn Allen, Jr.; and son, John Glenn Allen, III.
Wanda received her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from Henderson State Teachers College in Arkadelphia, AR. She taught Home Economics for a few years in Big Spring, Texas, and then became a stay at home mom for her five children. She was a terrific cook and excellent seamstress. She relished meeting new people and learning more about them. Wanda also cherished Bible study at First Baptist in Arkadelphia.
Wanda is survived by four daughters: Joann Decker (Bob) of Ft. Worth, Texas; Julie Bailey (Gary) of Waco, Texas; Catherine Edwards (Tims) of Oden, AR; Martha Bryant (Paul) of Arkadelphia, AR; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren (one of whom arrived the day after Wanda's death); a sister, Mary Jo Flatte of Mt. Ida, AR; and nephews and nieces who always checked in on her.
Wanda's family would like to thank the wonderful people at Heartis Assisted Living in Waco, Texas, that took care of her with love and compassion. Also, the family is grateful to the people of First Baptist Church in Arkadelphia for their love, understanding, caring, and support of Wanda.
Graveside Service will be 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
Pallbearers will be Wanda's grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 116 N. 7th Street, Arkadelphia, Arkansas 71923.
