Warden William Mayes Jr. passed away Sept. 30, 2020.
He was born Sept. 13, 1928 in Frisco, Texas to Warden William Mayes Sr. and Irene Louise Sonntag Mayes Hodges). The family moved to Fort Stockton, Texas in 1929. Two sisters were born in Fort Stockton; Nancy Jean Mayes Boren Cook and Mary Louise Mayes Crim. Warden attended public schools and graduated from Fort Stockton HS in 1947. He attended San Angelo Junior College and Sul Ross State College. In October of 1950, he was drafted into the US Army and served in Korea until July 1952. He was a platoon sergeant with the 49th artillery unit. On his return from Korea, he married Delia Jean Covington and enrolled in Texas A&M in College Station from where he graduated in 1956 with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering.
Warden was a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Texas Society of Professional Engineers, German Texan Heritage Society, Lake Highlands United Methodist Church- Friendship Class, and Lampasas United Methodist Church. He was employed by the Texas Highways Department in Fort Stockton, Cosden refinery in Big Springs, American Petrofina in Dallas, Nimer Petroleum in Dallas, and he was the President of the OPT Engineering in Dallas. Warden was the holder of several patents. Family members include his wife Delia Jean of 67 years, two sons, Brian and Rex (wife Mary) and two grandsons, Matthew and Ryan. Also, three step-brothers, Delmon, Billy (deceased) and Jim Hodges (deceased), Step-father Powell Hodges (deceased), five brother-in-laws, Bob Covington (deceased), Jack Covington, Kent Covington, Joe Cook, Sterling Crim (deceased), Father-in-law, Milton Covington (deceased) Mother-in-law, Mattie Covington (deceased)
Graveside services will be for family at Fairmont Cemetery in San Angelo on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. We discourage attendance due to Covid-19 risks. Arrangements are coordinated through Forrest Park East Funeral Home in Webster Texas (281) 332-3111 https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/webster-tx/warden-mayes-9384129
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Texas A&M Century Club or a charity of your choice
in Warden's memory. Association of Former Students/Century Club 505 George Bush Dr. College Station, Texas 77840-2918.