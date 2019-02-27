Resources More Obituaries for Warren Gustin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Warren Dale Gustin

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Warren Dale Gustin, age 87, passed away on Saturday morning, Feb. 23, 2019, after a short illness. Dale was born to parents Percival A. Gustin and Margaret Boedeker Gustin on Nov. 30, 1931, in Lander, Wyoming.

Dale had a full and exciting childhood in Wyoming. He had many stories about living among people who understood the land and its inhabitants, wildlife and nature. He knew so much about animals, especially reptiles, that he composed his own books and indexes, complete with his drawings.

Dale began active service in the U.S. Navy on June 6, 1949, and was honorably discharged on April 3, 1953. He served on the USS Iowa during the Korean War and was a member of the elite Underwater Demolition Team (or UDT, the "Frogmen") a precursor to the Navy SEALs.

Dale married Joyce Miller in Odessa, Texas in 1957. They had two daughters and one son. Dale married Patsy Welch Kilgore in 1973. They were happily married 41 years until Pat's death on Sept. 13, 2014.

Dale worked in the oilfields at Odessa in the fifties. He drilled water wells and logged in Oregon and Washington in the sixties.

Dale was proud to work as a welder for plant superintendent Robert Rich at Fiber Glass Systems in Big Spring. Dale worked in Research and Development building their machines. When the San Antonio operation began, and the Big Spring plant closed, Dale was the very last employee at Fiber Glass Systems. That was a strong indicator of his honesty and work ethic, and the faith his bosses had in him. He later continued to work for Robert at Robert's Pumping Unit Service and Crossroads Equipment in Big Spring.

Dale's maternal grandfather Hank Boedeker was the hunter in the famous Winchester Repeating Arms Company vintage advertisement, depicted at Boedeker Butte with a Bighorn Sheep and Winchester Rifle. Dale's grandfather was given a brand new 1902 Winchester rifle in appreciation for the use of this iconic photo. Dale inherited the rifle and displayed it in a museum in Wyoming for others to enjoy.

There was never a dull moment when Grandpa Dale visited his grandchildren. He loved to play well-thought-out pranks on Bryan, and talk basketball and baseball for hours with Jeffrey, mostly about the Atlanta Braves. He doted on Baby Girl Kristen. We all remember his amazing tricks and his wild but true stories told at the table during a meal. When he gave a gift to the boys, he always included a hand-written note telling about the gift and giving words of encouragement.

Dale took good care of Pat for over 25 years until they both developed cancer and needed help themselves. Dale, Pat, and their beloved dog Ginger picked up roots, left close neighborhood ties on State Street in Big Spring, and left their church friends and pastor, Herb McPherson. They made their new home in San Angelo in July of 2000.

Dale was unique. He kept to himself the last few years of his life. He didn't want to trouble anyone and never wanted to be a burden. He lived with daughter Vicki and son-in-law Don the last few years trying to get strong enough to live in his home again. Our lives were made better by his presence and his wisdom.

Survivors include his three children who all live in Mineral Wells, Vicki Menchaca and husband Ramon, Billy Gustin and wife Fonda, Peggy Clifton and husband Danny, and their families, which includes Dale's grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He has four stepdaughters by his previous marriage, Joyce, Linda, Judy and Cathy.

Also surviving Dale is his San Angelo family; daughter Vicki McCollum; and Dale's son-in-law, friend and caregiver, Don McCollum; grandchildren Jeffrey Alan McCollum and wife Karen and their two sons of Dripping Springs, Texas, Bryan Ross McCollum and wife Merisa and their three children, and Kristen Paige McCollum and husband Matt Kamas of Rome, Italy. His dog Kirby was constantly by Dale's side.

We thank Robert and Sharon Rich of Big Spring for unwavering friendship and concern for Dale. We also thank Park Plaza nursing center for keeping Dale comfortable during the last weeks of his life. Special thanks to Monica Carter for her ongoing support, and Rhonda James who was Dale's friend and Kirby's groomer. Also special thanks to Blane Williams and the entire staff at Medical Arts Pharmacy, and their delivery driver David who was always especially kind to Dale.

We honor the memory of Dr. Patrick Gibson, deceased, and we thank Dr. Dawn Gonzalez, formerly of San Angelo, and currently of Kerrville. They both were responsible for saving Dale's life several years ago.

Dale was predeceased by his parents, his sister Doris Jean Martin of Belfair, Washington, and two stepsons, Richard and Scott.

Dale's cremains will be lovingly kept close to his wife, Patsy Welch Gustin, at Belvedere Cemetery in San Angelo. No service is planned.

Dale's cremains will be lovingly kept close to his wife, Patsy Welch Gustin, at Belvedere Cemetery in San Angelo. No service is planned.

Memorials may be made to any local animal shelter. Pat and Dale's two cherished dogs, Ginger and Kirby, were both rescue dogs.